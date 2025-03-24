GHMC prepares circle-wise list of property tax defaulters

Hyderabad: After initiating action against high-profile commercial establishments, the GHMC has prepared a circle-wise list of property tax defaulters and is stepping up pressure to ensure that they pay their dues by March 31.

The GHMC has set property tax target of `2,000 crore for the financial year, and has collected `1,600 crore so far. “We are sending notices to defaulters and the focus is on commercial establishments,” said a GHMC official.

Over 19.5 lakh properties are in the GHMC tax net, of which 2.5 lakh are in the commercial category. About 12.5 lakh property owners overall have paid the tax.

“Some private hospitals are assuming that we will not seal their premises as they provide healthcare services. We will seal the administrative block where billing activity is done. The areas where healthcare services are provided will not be disturbed,” said a GHMC official.

Another official said that there was a legal provision to seal movable assets, under which the GHMC would seal computers and furniture of the defaulters.

Officials noted that the one-time scheme offering a waiver of 90 per cent of interest on arrears up to financial year 2023-24 if the full sum is paid by March 31.