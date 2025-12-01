 Top
GHMC Prajavani Receives 219 Complaints In A Day

Telangana
1 Dec 2025 11:47 PM IST

According to a statement, the complaints pertained to sanitation, illegal constructions, road restoration and fogging, among other issues: Reports

GHMC — DC File

HYDERABAD: The GHMC’s Prajavani programme held on Monday received 69 complaints at its head office and 150 in its six zonal centres, totalling 219.

According to a statement, the complaints pertained to sanitation, illegal constructions, road restoration and fogging, among other issues.

The Hyderabad collectorate received 218 applications of which 133 were related to allotment of houses and the remaining to pensions and revenue department.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Prajavani programme complaints sanitation works illegal constructions 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

