GHMC Prajavani Receives 219 Complaints In A Day

HYDERABAD: The GHMC’s Prajavani programme held on Monday received 69 complaints at its head office and 150 in its six zonal centres, totalling 219.

According to a statement, the complaints pertained to sanitation, illegal constructions, road restoration and fogging, among other issues.

The Hyderabad collectorate received 218 applications of which 133 were related to allotment of houses and the remaining to pensions and revenue department.