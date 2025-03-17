GHMC Prajavani receives 165 complaints

Hyderabad:Prajavani programme held on Monday at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office and its six zonal offices received a total of 165 complaints. The corporation has assured that grievances reported through Prajavani will be addressed on a priority basis.

Most complaints pertained to issues such as illegal constructions, property tax hikes and road restoration requests. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad collectorate received 69 applications, mostly from applicants seeking housing under government schemes, pensions and other welfare benefits.