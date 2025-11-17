GHMC Plans Two Road Projects to Ease Traffic Congestion

Hyderabad: The GHMC has proposed two much-awaited infrastructure projects to ease traffic congestion on the busy Begumpet-Sardar Patel Road corridor and improve the flow of vehicles from the Panjagutta flyover to Rasoolpura junction via Begumpet and Prakashnagar — especially for commuters heading towards Parade Ground or Minister Road.

The two proposals include a Y-shaped flyover near the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) office in Rasoolpura costing ₹150 crore, and a Patigadda Road Over Bridge (RoB) estimated at ₹108.02 crore.

One arm of the Y-shaped flyover will head towards Patigadda, while the other will proceed towards Secunderabad. The Patigadda RoB will begin at Paigah Palace and connect to P. V. Narasimha Rao Marg.

The flyover will be about 850 metres in length and will serve as a four-lane bi-directional facility. The structure, starting near the HMRL building, will split into a three-lane arm towards Minister’s Road and a two-lane arm towards Patigadda Road. According to Rasoolpura Project Director Sujeeth Veluri, the Y-shaped flyover will be unidirectional.

The RoB is expected to become a crucial link between P. V. Narasimha Rao Marg and Patigadda, effectively acting as an extension to ease traffic on the P. V. Narasimha Rao Marg – James Street – Minister Road – Rasoolpura corridor. Together, both projects are expected to significantly decongest some of the busiest junctions in the area.

According to locals, the two projects are a “double bonanza” for people living in Begumpet, Rasoolpura, Prakashnagar, Vallabhnagar, Airlines Colony, Patigadda, Sardar Patel Road and Vikar Nagar. They added that these improvements fulfil a long-standing demand of the neighbourhood.

GHMC project director Venkat Reddy said the primary purpose of the RoB is to reduce travel distance for people living in these colonies.

Another major value addition for commuters is the widening of the Patigadda stretch to 100 feet. The road from RBI Quarters, crossing Sanjeevaiah Park Railway Station and leading to P. V. Narasimha Rao Marg, will be widened to improve capacity.

Traffic management has become a critical challenge in Hyderabad due to rapid commercial expansion over the past decade and requires urgent attention.

“Focusing on preventing traffic congestion and improving overall traffic efficiency, GHMC has undertaken a comprehensive traffic study, based on which several projects have been proposed under H-CITI,” Venkat Reddy said.