GHMC Plans to Implement Monthly Property Tax Payments

Hyderabad:The GHMC is drafting proposals to collect property tax on a monthly basis. According to the draft, the annual demand will be divided into 12 months for easy payments.

The annual early bird scheme offering five per cent rebate on the tax amount and levying penalties in case of delayed payments were the two major aspects that the corporation was struggling to finalise.

“The technology part related to payments of property tax on a monthly basis will be taken care of by the IT wing” said a GHMC official.

Presently, the property tax can be paid annually or in two halves, April-September and October-March.

In the first fraction, there is no penalty if the tax is paid by June and in the second it should be paid by December. If the deadlines are crossed, the penalty is 2 per cent of the tax amount every month.