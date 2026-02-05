GHMC Plans to 30 Multi-Level Car Parkings in City

Hyderabad: The GHMC has proposed to construct 30 automated multi-level car parking facilities across the city, modelled on the parking system at KBR Park. Three locations have been shortlisted so far — Indira Park at Domalguda, Chacha Nehru Park at Masab Tank and Khilwat near Charminar, a GHMC official said.

The civic body is identifying feasible sites at tourist locations, shopping complexes and other high-traffic zones. The parking facilities will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, under which the private agency will operate the facility for 10 to 15 years, collect parking charges and later hand it over to the GHMC.

As part of the model, the GHMC will allow the agency to set up advertising spaces and eateries to ensure the project’s economic viability, as the corporation will not fund the construction. Officials said the process of setting up the parking facilities in different parts of the city is currently at a preliminary stage.

Parking congestion, particularly near parks and high-footfall areas, has led to vehicles being parked on roads, resulting in penalties imposed by traffic police. The issue of parking space shortages in various wards was also raised by corporators at a recent GHMC Council meeting.

Several corporators urged the Mayor and the GHMC Commissioner to provide automated multi-level car parking facilities in their respective wards, to which both responded positively.