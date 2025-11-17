GHMC Plans Rs.108 Cr RoB at Patigadda to Ease Traffic

Hyderabad: The GHMC has proposed to build a road overbridge at Patigadda to ease traffic flow, at a cost of Rs.108.02 crore. The 840-metre bridge will have four lanes in two directions, a central median and footpaths on either side.

The project is envisaged to provide smooth continuous traffic movement between P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg (Necklace Road) near Hussainsagar to Patigadda, Rasoolpura and Sardar Patel Road. This will reduce the length of the road from Narasimha Rao Marg to Rasoolpura via James Street and Minister Road.

This RoB is proposed to start at Paigah Palace. The HMDA after evaluation of traffic load and congestion proposed the overbridge.

The estimated passenger car unit (PCU) this year was estimated at 3,081, projected to rise to 4,764 in the year 2045.

Of the total, the construction would cost Rs.94.5 crore, land acquisition Rs.8.85 crore and utility shifting Rs.4.67 crore.