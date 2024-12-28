GHMC Plans Rs 233 Cr Upgrades for 90 City Junctions

Hyderabad: The GHMC has proposed improvements at 90 junctions at a cost of Rs 233 crore, of which 74 works have been approved.

Some of the junctions are located at Suchitra, Punjagutta, KPHB temple bus stop, Road No. 6, Amberpet, where

The work involves developing traffic islands, improving roundabouts, creating free left channels and setting up signboards. Seating arrangements, installation of art works and development of greenery are also part of the plan.

"Providing of road markings and signboards, building divider blocks to segregate the traffic, construction and raising of central median and improving of road geometrics at accident spots, other civil works, etc will also be taken up," said a GHMC official.

Among the junctions that have been proposed for improvement, 29 are located in the Hyderabad police commissionerate, 25 in Cyberabad and 36 in Rachakonda commissionerate.