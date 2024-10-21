GHMC plans adequate streetlights in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is preparing a comprehensive action plan so that there are adequate street lights, while simultaneously ensuring a minimum of 98 per cent glow up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

As a part of the exercise, the corporation is taking the assistance of institutions like ASCI, OU, JNTU Hyderabad and other universities to do a feasibility study in the ORR region.



There are 5.48 lakh LED streetlights in GHMC jurisdiction and these institutions will offer consultancy services for validation and verification of street Lights and their Central Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) status.



“They will also prepare the request for proposal (RFP) based on which tenders will be invited,” said an official from the corporation.



With educational institutions having students, the GHMC is utilising their services and most of these works which include making a note of the growing rate of streetlights should be done in the night.



“With universities having a large number of students, they can execute the project, it is cost- effective for us,” said a GHMC official.



Another official said that based on their study the corporation will also decide whether tenders need to be invited zone-wise or as per urban local body (ULB) wise or based on the direction of areas in the Hyderabad-north, south, east and west.



The existing street light maintenance and providing of new LED fixtures, including CCMS, is currently being handled by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) stringing of cable is done by the GHMC . With the existing contract with EESL expiring on April 30, 2025, this feasibility study will be done after that.



Info: Number of zones in GHMC: six

Number of streetlights : 5.48 lakh

Streetlights that are to come up : 15,000

Number of CCMS boxes in GHMC limits : 30,271

Number of automatic CCMS boxes : 27,410

Number of manual CCMS boxes : 2,861