GHMC Panel to Meet Today

The meeting is being held a day ahead of the council’s tenure ending on February 10.The meeting is being held a day ahead of the council’s tenure ending on February 10.

The proposals include the construction of a boxing court at the PJR Sports Complex in Chandanagar and calling expression of interest for operation and maintenance (O&M) of an indoor shuttle court at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) Phase 9 and a sports arena under the flyover near Nexus Mall in Kukatpally.

Other proposals that the committee will take up pertain to the O&M of cricket practice pitches at KPHB Phase 5 and O&M of open space under the Balanagar flyover for use as a sports arena.

The committee will also propose fixing a base fee of `7,500 for performing last rites at Vaikuntha Dham, a Hindu crematorium. The civic body plans to hand over O&M of the facility on a tender basis. Another major proposal is the construction of a box drain opposite Sri Laxmi Kala Mandir Theatre in Alwal Circle, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.45 crore.