GHMC Panel to Decide on Streetlight Contract

Hyderabad: The GHMC Standing Committee is set to decide on the street lighting system this week. The upcoming Standing Committee meeting, which is scheduled to meet on June 19 at the Command Control Room in the GHMC head office, will discuss this issue.

With the current agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) coming to an end, GHMC officials are set to place two options before the committee: renew the agreement with EESL or invite fresh tenders for a new contract covering maintenance, replacement of faulty LED lights and upgrade of the Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) boxes.

Other major proposals include a three-year lease extension for the State Bank of India (SBI) branch operating from the GHMC head office and a CSR proposal by a private firm for greening and beautifying the Somajiguda flyover stretch.

In housing, the committee will examine the reassignment of sewage treatment plant work related to the 2BHK housing scheme. Due to non-performance by the original contractor, GHMC plans to hand over the pending work to another agency without floating fresh tenders, to avoid further delays.

The committee will also discuss allotting over six acres in Nacharam for a proposed National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), following a request from the state government. Additionally, four eligible town planning employees are expected to receive approvals for regularisation and pay revision. Receipts and expenditure reports for the past quarter will also be reviewed.