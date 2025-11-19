GHMC Panel to Consider OTS For Property Tax

Hyderabad: The GHMC Standing Committee is likely to consider 21 proposals including an One-Time Scheme (OTS) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), a food testing laboratory in KPHB Colony Phase IV, and construct a multi-level parking complex at Khilwat near Chowmahalla Palace.

The OTS offers a waiver of 90 per cent on accumulated arrear interest on property tax, provided the taxpayer clears the principal amount of property tax dues up to the financial year 2025-26, along with 10 per cent of the interest in a single payment.

A GHMC official, however, said that the OTS for arrear interest on property tax will be implemented in the GHMC only after approval from the state government.

According to the proposal, the GHMC will enter into an agreement with Osmania University’s department of electrical engineering for technical support as the PMU and as a third-party agency for the study, design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and operation and maintenance (O&M) of the Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) system for four years.

In addition to this, the proposal to accord administrative sanction for over ₹2.94 crore for Project Management Unit (PMU) services will also be placed.

Similarly, the Standing Committee is likely to approve the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the construction, operation, and maintenance of a multi-level parking complex at Khilwat near Chowmahalla Palace on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis, with a concession period of 15 years and a possible extension of five years based on performance.

Additionally, a proposal will be placed for setting up a basic food testing laboratory in a part of the multipurpose function hall in KPHB Colony Phase IV at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore.

Another major proposal is the Road Development Plan (RDP) for the proposed construction of a left-arm down-ramp from the existing Owaisi Junction flyover towards Santosh Nagar. This is in addition to the revised RDP for the proposed construction of a four-lane, unidirectional Rasoolpura Junction under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project, as well as restoration measures for the Fateh Nagar flyover.