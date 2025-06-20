GHMC Opens Affordable Halls for Weddings, Events

Hyderabad: The GHMC is constructing multi-purpose function halls to provide affordable spaces for weddings, birthdays, and other family or community gatherings. The GHMC has taken up the construction of 28 such halls across six city zones, with a total budget of Rs.118.09 crore.

Of these, 13 halls have been completed and are operational in Kukatpally, Addagutta, KPHB Colony, Chaithanya Nagar, Bansilalpet, and Marredpally, among others. Eight more halls are under construction, including at Jummerat Bazaar, Banjara Hills, and Suraram.

According to official data, the Serilingampally, Secunderabad, and Charminar zones have received the highest project allocations. While the project in Kanchanbagh is yet to begin, three are in the tendering process, and three others have been delayed due to court cases or land disputes.

The halls are being developed with basic infrastructure such as parking space, power backup, and drinking water facilities. GHMC officials say the completed halls have seen steady demand, especially from middle-income families who are looking for low-cost, functional spaces to host events.

To improve public access and ease of booking, GHMC has introduced an online reservation system. The civic body plans to finish the remaining halls soon, once legal and land issues are cleared.