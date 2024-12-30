GHMC, NIT-Warangal to Set Up Tech Centre for Urban Planning

Hyderabad: The GHMC, in collaboration with National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Warangal, is proposing to establish a technology centre to address urban challenges such as traffic congestion and drainage management. The aim is to develop and deliver modern, practical, and sustainable solutions, incorporating them at the planning stage.

The centre’s traffic and transportation division will conduct in-depth analyses of the city's traffic patterns and transportation systems. The drainage information centre will undertake a comprehensive study of Hyderabad's drainage network.

During a meeting on Saturday, GHMC commissioner K. Ilambarithi emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between GHMC and NIT-Warangal. Prof. C.S.R.K. Prasad from NIT Warangal suggested entering into a structured agreement to ensure sustained operations.