GHMC Meeting on ICCC for Solid Waste Management

Hyderabad:GHMC officials met with operators to develop a new integrated command and control centre (ICCC) for solid waste management (SWM), and to explore innovative solutions for establishing and operating it.

Elevent companies and operators presented their strategies and technologies to GHMC, all aimed at improving waste management efficiency and sustainability. Out of the 11, GHMC will select the most suitable technology which integrates effective monitoring systems to ensure enhanced service delivery.



The ICCC for waste management will be equipped with modern technology to improve operational efficiency and service deliveries like street sweeping, garbage collection, address citizen grievances and provide comprehensive monitoring of all related services.



The meeting was chaired by GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata and attended by senior GHMC officials. The Administrative Staff College of India is also providing technical advisory to GHMC in setting up ICCC.

