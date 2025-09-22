GHMC Makes Arrangements at 450 Places for Bathukamma

Hyderabad: To facilitate smooth conduct of the Bathukamma festivities, the GHMC said it had made arrangements at 450 places in different parts of the city, including at artificial ponds, where the festival can be celebrated. The other arrangements include deploying 384 sanitation workers, constructing 1,450 temporary toilets, and 82 temporary electrical lighting points.

This year the major celebration venues are People's Plaza, LB Stadium, which will see a world record attempt, Jalavihar, Kapra lake, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, Sarooragar lake, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Begumpet, and Serilingampally, apart from Hussainsagar.

The civic body is also taking up special sanitation drives, fogging, desilting, and safety checks at ponds. With active participation of women’s groups, local associations, and volunteers, the GHMC aims to make Bathukamma celebrations more vibrant this year.

GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan said that Bathukamma is Telangana’s identity and cultural pride and the corporation is committed to ensuring safe celebrations.

16 Indie puppies adopted in GHMC programme

Hyderabad: Sixteen indie puppies were adopted at a programme held by the GHMC veterinary wing at KBR Park on Sunday. The GHMC said the puppies were vaccinated against rabies, and their new owners were handed official vaccination records. Those adopting the pups were advised to bring take their pets to the animal care centres for animal birth control (ABC) surgery at the appropriate age.

Ex-DSP Nalini seeks pending financial dues

Hyderabad: Former DSP Nalini, who resigned from service during the Telangana statehood movement, has accused the state government of neglecting her appeal for settlement of long-pending financial dues.

In a statement, Nalini said she had submitted a 16-page representation last year asking the government to release nearly ₹2 crore in subsistence allowance that she claims was denied to her during her suspension period. She requested support for establishing a Veda Vidya Centre. According to her, although the file was reopened after the Congress came to power, there has been no progress since and her petition was pushed aside.

Nalini said successive governments had ignored her appeals, despite her role in the agitation and her service background. She urged that if anything happened to her, politicians should refrain from using her name for posthumous awards or political mileage. Instead, she asked that support, if extended, be directed to her Vedamrutam Trust.

Her statement has drawn attention once again to grievances raised by some officers who left service during the height of the statehood struggle, and who continue to seek redress years after the formation of Telangana.

Roundtable in Hyderabad discusses fallout of Nepal's Youth Movement on India

Hyderabad: Speakers at an event here on Sunday said that following the ‘Gen Z’ youth uprising in Nepal, several governments had been alerted to the possibility of similar uprisings among their own youth populations.

Writers, doctors, and students from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and Hyderabad Central University (HCU) were speaking at a roundtable discussion titled “Talk and Discussion – Youth Uprising in Nepal: Implications for India.” The event was organised by the In Defence of Reason Forum. Speakers also noted that the Nepal uprising had significantly impacted the employability of people who travel there for work.

Writer Anand Singh explained, “The trigger was widespread discontent with unemployment, corruption, and political instability in Nepal. In many parts of India, these same issues are troubling the youth. This is why ruling parties frequently introduce policies for young people, but they remain unable to resolve the core problems.”

Students expressed the view that the immediate demand of youth in any state was a transformation of the system itself, rather than simply a change of governments or policies.

Dr Srinivasulu, Dr Suhas and social activists at the discussion pointed out that India’s close connectivity with Nepal made the issue more pressing. Large numbers of workers cross the border, particularly from Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow, seeking employment. The current unrest has not only affected these workers but also disrupted the plans of Indian tourists traveling to Nepal.

Ex-soldiers focus on new careers

Hyderabad: For 32 retired soldiers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the last fortnight has been less about drills and more about learning to fly machines of a different kind. They have completed a drone pilot training programme in Hyderabad, opening up new career paths after service.

The course, run by the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) with support from Sahyog Care Foundation, stretched from September 6 to this weekend. It began with classroom lessons in Secunderabad on the basics of drone technology, moved on to simulators at Keesara, and finished with six days of hands-on flying in the field. Sessions also covered how drones are being used in farming, logistics, mapping and disaster management, along with the potential for small businesses.

Opportunities followed quickly. Four companies came in to interview trainees during the programme. A dozen veterans have shown interest in starting ventures with guidance from India Drone Academy, which has offered help with procurement, training and business planning. Others have been shortlisted for technical or administrative posts, while a few chose to continue with advanced training.

The programme is being seen as a bridge between military life and the demands of a fast-growing industry. Drones are now in demand for surveys, monitoring and deliveries, and veterans, with technical skills and discipline, are well placed to enter the field.

AWPO officials say such training helps ex-servicemen remain relevant in a changing job market while easing the transition to civilian life. The success of this batch is expected to pave the way for similar courses in the region.

Railways cuts water bottle prices by Rs.1

Hyderabad: The railway ministry has announced a reduction in the price of Rail Neer, its packaged drinking water sold on trains and stations, from Monday. The maximum retail price of the one-litre Rail Neer bottle was reduced from Rs.15 to Rs.14, and for 500 ml bottles from Rs.10 to Rs.9. The revised rates will apply to IRCTC/Railways shortlisted packaged drinking water bottles of other brands sold in railway premises and trains.

4 roads in Telangana to be widened, says Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had approved his request to widen four single-lane roads to double-lane roads in the city under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme.

In a post on X, he said the roads were: Lemur Road from Srisailam highway to Thimmapur (Rangareddy district); Kappapahad to Gungal (via Thulekalan, Rangareddy district); Begumpet-Elemineedu (via Madhapur, Rangareddy district); and Salugupalli-Talodi road expansion (Asifabad district).

These projects will not only improve road connectivity in Telangana but will also boost regional economic development, Kishan Reddy and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari on behalf of the people for continuously providing support and cooperation for the development of Telangana.