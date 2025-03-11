GHMC likely to launch BuildNow this month

Hyderabad: After missing two inaugural dates, the government is likely to kickstart BuildNow, the fastest drawing scrutiny system that facilitates speedy online disposal of building and layout approvals once implemented, this month.

On Monday, officials applied for a dummy permit and generated a fee receipt.

“The dummy application went through all the steps seamlessly and the fee receipt was also generated,” said an official from the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department. “Orientation programmes for officers, staff and architects have been completed and we are ready for launch,” he added.

Once it is operational, BuildNow will replace Telangana Building Permission Approval and Self-CertificationSystem (TG-bPASS).

For the present applications, which are under process inTGbPASS, a transition time of around two months will be given for disposing of the files. Once the BuildNow is launched, the new permits should only be applied and accepted only through it and not through TGbPASS.

Though the mobile app was supposed to be launched by March, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said that there are issues related to the generation of report that lists shortfalls in the application, one of the primary components of the permission disposal process.