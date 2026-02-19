GHMC Launches MyCURE App

Hyderabad: In a step towards digitised and citizen‑centric urban governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched the MyCURE App, a one‑stop digital platform for civic services. The app aims to make grievance redressal faster and eliminate the need for multiple platforms or visits to municipal offices.

The new application replaces the earlier MyGHMC App and brings all civic grievance services under a single interface. Residents can lodge complaints related to sanitation, streetlights, roads, drainage, town planning and other civic issues, and track their status in real time.

Officials said the app has been developed under the CURE framework, focusing on responsive service delivery and digital efficiency. It is expected to promote transparency and accountability in municipal administration.

Citizens have been encouraged to download the app and participate in strengthening urban governance. MyCURE App is available on both Android (Google Play Store) and Apple iOS (App Store).