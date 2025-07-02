GHMC Launches Month-long Sanitation Campaign

Hyderabad: GHMC has launched a month-long sanitation campaign to control the spread of waterborne and vector-related diseases during the monsoon. Called ‘Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao’, the drive will run from July 1 to 31 across Hyderabad.

The focus is on hygiene, public awareness, and preventive health measures. GHMC staff and officials are expected to carry out intensified cleaning efforts, tackle stagnant water, and address waste management issues, especially in areas prone to mosquito breeding. The campaign also involves community participation to reduce the risk of seasonal infections like dengue, chikungunya, and gastroenteritis. GHMC has called on citizens to be active participants in maintaining clean surroundings.