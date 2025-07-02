 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

GHMC Launches Month-long Sanitation Campaign

Telangana
DC Correspondent
2 July 2025 12:22 AM IST

The focus is on hygiene, public awareness, and preventive health measures

GHMC Launches Month-long Sanitation Campaign
x
Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: GHMC has launched a month-long sanitation campaign to control the spread of waterborne and vector-related diseases during the monsoon. Called ‘Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao’, the drive will run from July 1 to 31 across Hyderabad.

The focus is on hygiene, public awareness, and preventive health measures. GHMC staff and officials are expected to carry out intensified cleaning efforts, tackle stagnant water, and address waste management issues, especially in areas prone to mosquito breeding. The campaign also involves community participation to reduce the risk of seasonal infections like dengue, chikungunya, and gastroenteritis. GHMC has called on citizens to be active participants in maintaining clean surroundings.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ghmc Telangana news Safai Apnao Bimaari Bhagao 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X