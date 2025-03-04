GHMC issues orders for 174 new posts

Hyderabad: The GHMC issued orders posting 174 newly recruited junior assistants to its headquarters, zonal and circle office on Monday. They were appointed by the TSPSC under the Group 4 recruitment process. Officials encouraged the new employees to serve with dedication and responsibility. Particular emphasis was placed on health and sanitation management within the city to ensure better public health.

MANUU to Host Job Fair for Education Graduates on March 16

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) will conduct a job fair for final-year and passed-out students of its education and training programmes on March 16. Dr Mohd Yousuf Khan, director of training and placement, said the fair would help schools and institutions find competent teachers. Schools and colleges with faculty vacancies can register by paying a ₹10,000 fee before March 13.

MANUU Team Secures Second Place in National Science Quiz

Hyderabad: A team from the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) secured second place in the National Science Quiz, competing against students from 45 colleges and universities. The team represented the Civil Services Examination-Residential Coaching Academy (CSE-RCA), and comprised Dr Minhaj Ahmed, Md Nazeer, and SD Sohel.

Meanwhile, students from Manuu Model School also did well at the Telangana Science Fair Academy’s National Science Day celebrations at Madina Education Centre, Nampally. Habeeba Begum, a Class IX student, won the first prize in the essay writing competition. In the poster presentation category, Mahek Begum from Class XI secured third place. A science project by Mirza Zoya Begum and Sadia Begum (both Class XI) earned a place in the event’s souvenir publication.

IHM-Hyderabad Students Shine in Floral Arrangement Contest

Hyderabad: Several hotel management colleges participated in the Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad (IHM-Hyderabad)’s arrangement competition.

For the first time, the event featured a Professional Category that saw veteran florists and professionals from leading hotels, giving students an insight into the industry's real world. Judges included Ikebana master Ho-Kiku A. Vineetha Sunil Kumar and Hoka Sukanya Reddy.

IHM-H Principal Sanjay Thakur pointed to the importance of floral arrangements in the hospitality industry and said the competition was a great platform for students to improve their creative skills.

The winners were Hariom Shukla (IHM-Hyderabad) in freestyle, Shivaprasad (Regency College) in flower decoration, Divyansh Gupta (Culinary Academy of India) in Ikebana, and Sunidhi Nair (IHM-Hyderabad) in bouquet making.

SFI Demands Transparent Review of College Fee Hike Proposals by TFRC

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has demanded that the Telangana Fee Regulatory Committee (TFRC) conduct a thorough review of audit reports of technical colleges before approving any further increase in the fee. The SFI claimed many colleges had submitted misleading audit reports, falsely claiming they have introduced new courses, expanded classrooms, and increased salaries for lecturers to support their demand for higher fees.

In reality, the institutions had allegedly recovered the additional salaries from faculty members while neglecting essential infrastructure. The organisation has requested TFRC to avoid hastily conducted hearings and to make sure a proper verification process is done before finalising fee structures for the next three years.

GHMC, Hyderabad Collectorate Receive 312 Grievances at Prajavani Programme

Hyderabad: The GHMC received 193 complaints and the Hyderabad district collectorate 119 at their Prajavani grievance redressal programmes on Monday.

At the GHMC headquarters, commissioner K. Illambarithi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Sobhan Reddy accepted petitions from the public. Of the 107 complaints at the headquarters, 62 pertained to town planning, followed by taxation (11), engineering and sanitation (seven each), and finance (four).

Of the six zones of GHMC, Kukatpally had the most grievances (32), followed by Serilingampally (19), LB Nagar (13), Secunderabad (12), Charminar (9), and Khairatabad (1). The commissioner asked the officials to settle the grievances immediately, and explain the reason for any delays.

At the collectorate, district collector Anudeep Durishetty received 119 petitions with housing topping the list with 48, followed by pensions.

Hyderabad Collector Urges Speedy Completion of Pending Development Works

Hyderabad: Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetti on Monday reviewed the progress of works funded by the special development fund (SDF) and constituency development prigramme and asked engineering officials to speed up the pending works.

It was revealed that 268 works were initiated under the SDF scheme, of which 79 were completed, 73 were in progress, and 10 were in the tender stage. The remaining 48 works were in the site inspection phase.

The Telangana Cooperative Rural Irrigation Corporation was allotted 187 works and Education Women and Infrastructure Development Corporation (EWIDC) 17, GHMC 25, HMWS&SB 22 and two to the southern discom. The collector stressed that works should be completed immediately.

Under the CDP scheme, 231 pending works were reviewed. Progress must be achieved in all pending works before the next review on Monday next, the collector said.

OU Hosts National Workshop on NAAC Accreditation & AI in Education

Hyderabad: More than 1,300 faculty members from across the country have gathered at Osmania University for a three-day national workshop on NAAC accreditation and outcome-based education through AI-powered digital learning. The event that began on Monday aims to prepare educators for the demands of evolving accreditation and digital changes in education.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram spoke about the need for faculty to understand the accreditation process, outcome-based education, and the role of AI in teaching and learning. He also mentioned the importance of skill-based education, industry partnerships, international collaborations, and integrating India's knowledge systems into academic programmes.

TGCHE Chairman Prof. V. Balakishta Reddy noted that while liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation have shaped education, the pandemic brought more changes.

OU Registrar Prof. Naresh Reddy requested faculty to stay updated with ongoing changes, warning that those who fail to do so risk becoming obsolete. Prof. S. Jithendra Kumar Naik, OSD to VC, encouraged participants to make the most of insights from resource persons.