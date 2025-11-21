 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

GHMC Notices to Annapurna, Ramanaidu Studios for Tax Evasion

Telangana
21 Nov 2025 10:13 AM IST

Studios accused of underreporting business area and paying only a fraction of the required trade licence fee.

GHMC Notices to Annapurna, Ramanaidu Studios for Tax Evasion
x
Ramanaidu Studios and Annapurna Studios

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued notices to Annapurna Studios and Ramanaidu Studios for allegedly evading trade licence fees by underreporting their business areas.

According to officials, Annapurna Studios has been operating across 1,92,000 sq. ft but has been paying tax for only 8,100 sq. ft. Against the required fee of ₹11,52,000, the studio reportedly paid just ₹49,000.
Similarly, Ramanaidu Studios was liable to pay ₹2,73,000 but paid only ₹7,600, officials said. The GHMC has sought explanations from both studios regarding the discrepancies.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ramanaidu Studios annapurna studios Hyderabad ghmc 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X