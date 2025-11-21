GHMC Notices to Annapurna, Ramanaidu Studios for Tax Evasion

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued notices to Annapurna Studios and Ramanaidu Studios for allegedly evading trade licence fees by underreporting their business areas.

According to officials, Annapurna Studios has been operating across 1,92,000 sq. ft but has been paying tax for only 8,100 sq. ft. Against the required fee of ₹11,52,000, the studio reportedly paid just ₹49,000.

Similarly, Ramanaidu Studios was liable to pay ₹2,73,000 but paid only ₹7,600, officials said. The GHMC has sought explanations from both studios regarding the discrepancies.