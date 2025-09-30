 Top
GHMC Installs Telangana Thalli Name Board on Flyover

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 Sept 2025 11:45 AM IST

Move follows State Govt’s decision to rename Telugu Thalli flyover

Telangana Thalli Flyover

Hyderabad: Days after the State government announced the renaming of the Telugu Thalli flyover near Tank Bund as the Telangana Thalli flyover, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has installed a new name board on the structure. The move formally reflects the government’s decision and marks the latest change in the city’s landmark nomenclature.


