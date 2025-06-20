GHMC Inspects 57 Bakeries Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The GHMC said on Friday that its teams had inspected 57 bakeries in different parts of the city, from where 32 samples were sent to the State Food Laboratory, Nacharam, for analysis. The GHMC directed those in the food business to maintain standards related to hygiene, quality and labeling of products with emphasis on date of preparation and shelf life.

Hyderabad: The GHMC on Friday said it would start an enforcement drive to remove encroachments from footpaths and road margins across the city. A circular issued by the GHMC’s town planning section said that several structures, such as stalls, steps, booths, and boards, were being set up illegally on footpaths, causing obstructions for pedestrians and affecting traffic flow.

Citing Sections 401 and 405 of the GHMC Act, the circular said that such structures were not allowed without permission from the commissioner. The commissioner also has the authority to remove them without notice.

The GHMC said it would carry out regular encroachment-removal drives, preferably every Saturday, in all circles. Each circle is expected to cover at least one road during the weekly drive. These actions will be taken with the help of the traffic police and the enforcement wing under the Operation ROPE initiative.

GHMC zonal commissioners have been directed to monitor and ensure that these drives were implemented regularly. The goal was to keep footpaths clear for pedestrian use and ensure smoother traffic movement across the city.

Hyderabad: Foreign attackers not only took away India’s wealth, but also tried to take away our dreams and shastras,” said former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu. Many temples were demolished at that time, and India was recovering from such a situation and becoming a powerful country again.

He was speaking at the 'One Day Countdown' event organised ahead of the International Yoga Day at the LB Stadium on Friday. Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar and others participated in the event.

Venkaiah Naidu said that the world is shocked by Operation Sindoor, a wonderful feat by the Indian Army, who, with great patience, completed the operation in 22 minutes by targeting terrorist camps.

Speaking about Sunday’s event, he said that yoga had no caste or religion; it was a way of life. No one should create a controversy or politicize it, he said. “Whoever practices yoga will improve their health.”

The former vice-president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, preparations had started in all the states in an unprecedented manner for the International Yoga Day, with this year's theme being ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.

“Nearly 40,000 people came together in one place and became a collective force and demonstrated unity through yoga,” said G. Kishan Reddy. International Day of Yoga would be celebrated in more than 200 countries on Saturday, and Prime Minister Modi would headline the event in Visakhapatnam.