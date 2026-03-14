GHMC Inspects 252 Buildings in Fire Safety Drive

Hyderabad:The GHMC carried out a special drive on Saturday to review fire safety preparedness, inspecting 252 buildings across the city. Officials said most commercial establishments had basic fire safety arrangements, though some were found lacking adequate facilities. Such cases will be closely monitored to ensure compliance.

During the inspections, officials checked fire safety systems and raised awareness among owners and occupants about preventive measures. “Focus was on cellars — we checked whether they were being used to store hazardous materials that could pose fire risks,” a GHMC official said.



Where hazardous materials were found, owners were instructed to remove them immediately. Notices were also issued to establishments with absent, non-functional, or poorly maintained fire safety equipment, directing them to rectify systems in line with norms.



GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan said such inspection drives will continue to strengthen preparedness and prevent fire-related incidents in the city.