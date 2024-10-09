GHMC implements CCTV and Siren system to tackle garbage hotspots

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is implementing innovative technology to permanently address garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), where people repeatedly dispose of garbage.CCTV cameras are being installed in collaboration with members of the Residential Welfare Association to tacle this issue.



The system emits a siren-like sound when littering is detected and has the capability to penalize repeat offenders. This technology is being implemented under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu in Uppal Circle.



It is expected that this approach will effectively address the garbage problem, and the technology will significantly contribute to keeping these areas clean.





