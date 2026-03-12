GHMC Hosts Grand Interfaith Iftar

Hyderabad: The Municipal Sahakar Mazdoor Union, INTUC, organised a grand interfaith Iftar party at the GHMC head office on Wednesday.

Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy, former MP and president of All India INTUC, R.V. Karnan, commissioner GHMC, G. Satyajeet Reddy, ILO governing body member, R.D. Chandrashekar, general secretary INTUC, and Chinna Srisailam Yadav participated in the event. Around 600 GHMC employees from various sections joined the gathering.

Adil Shariff, working president and president of INTUC Hyderabad, said the Iftar was not merely an occasion to break the fast but a powerful message of love, brotherhood, and unity among all communities.