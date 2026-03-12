 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

GHMC Hosts Grand Interfaith Iftar

Telangana
12 March 2026 1:12 AM IST

Around 600 GHMC employees from various sections joined the gathering.

GHMC Hosts Grand Interfaith Iftar
x

Hyderabad: The Municipal Sahakar Mazdoor Union, INTUC, organised a grand interfaith Iftar party at the GHMC head office on Wednesday.

Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy, former MP and president of All India INTUC, R.V. Karnan, commissioner GHMC, G. Satyajeet Reddy, ILO governing body member, R.D. Chandrashekar, general secretary INTUC, and Chinna Srisailam Yadav participated in the event. Around 600 GHMC employees from various sections joined the gathering.

Adil Shariff, working president and president of INTUC Hyderabad, said the Iftar was not merely an occasion to break the fast but a powerful message of love, brotherhood, and unity among all communities.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ghmc 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X