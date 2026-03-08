GHMC Honours Women Sanitation Workers

Hyderabad: The GHMC recognised the services of women sanitation workers as part of the International Women’s Day activities. The corporation organised a ‘Nari‑Led Swachhata’ programme at Jayaprakashnagar in Yousufguda circle on Sunday. The event celebrated the dedication of women sanitation staff and local women who actively contribute to strengthening cleanliness initiatives.

Officials praised the women workforce, emphasising their role in keeping Hyderabad clean. “Their service is not just routine work, it is a mission of dignity, resilience, and care for the community,” said officials from the Sanitation wing.

In a statement, GHMC acknowledged that the city’s sanitation system and promotion of cleanliness are greatly strengthened by the relentless efforts of women sanitation workers. Their contribution, it said, stands as a shining example of commitment and civic responsibility.