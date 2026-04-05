GHMC Held Training Program on Vector-Borne Diseases

Hyderabad:GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan called for a scientific, citizen-focused and technology-driven approach to tackle mosquito-related problems. He was speaking at a GHMC event where officials were briefed on using AI to locate mosquito breeding grounds, and deploying of drones.

During the training and sensitisation programme on emerging vector-borne diseases on Saturday, officials discussed the use of drones for vector control. The commissioner directed the formation of a technical committee with experts from health, academia and entomology. The committee will prepare standard guidelines on mosquito control, seasonal preparedness and water body management.



Prof. B. Reddya Naik, Osmania University’s professor and head of the zoology department, in a presentation explained how artificial intelligence and satellite-based tools could help identify mosquito breeding sites. The session also covered mosquito behaviour, species identification and modern surveillance methods such as smart monitoring systems.

