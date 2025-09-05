GHMC Gears Up for Safe and Eco-Friendly Ganesh Immersion 2025

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced that it is fully prepared to facilitate smooth, safe, and eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersions scheduled for September 6.

In coordination with multiple departments including Police, Revenue, Electricity, HMDA, Water Board, Traffic Police, Roads & Buildings, HYDRAA, Medical & Health, Tourism, and Information, elaborate arrangements have been put in place.

As part of the preparations, 20 lakes and 72 artificial ponds have been readied for immersion. A total of 134 static and 259 mobile cranes will be deployed, while 13 control rooms, 9 boats, 200 swimmers, and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams will remain on duty to ensure safety. To maintain hygiene, 15,000 sanitation staff and 309 mobile toilets will be in service, along with more than 56,000 temporary lighting points and road safety measures.

GHMC Commissioner appealed to devotees and organizers to transport idols on time, use designated garbage points, and avoid colored paper bits to protect the environment.

“Together, let’s ensure a peaceful Ganesh Visarjan,” the Commissioner said.