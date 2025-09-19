GHMC Food Safety Wing Finds Expired Items, Hygiene Lapses in 44 Supermarkets

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s food safety wing inspected 44 supermarkets on Friday and found date-expired items on shelves and multiple hygiene violations. Officials lifted 58 samples and sent them to the State Food Laboratory for testing.

According to the inspection report, common problems included storing vegetables and meat together, houseflies in storage areas, missing pest control records, absence of medical fitness certificates for staff, dusty racks and poor maintenance of the first-in, first-out system.

Expired products were spotted in several outlets. More Retail Pvt Ltd in Saidabad had a pack of apples past the use-by date. Reliance Retail at Kachiguda crossroads was selling avocado, apples, and orange imported packs past expiry. Vijetha Super Markets in Kondapur had palak rice papad and thick shake that were no longer fit for sale. KPN Farm Fresh in Kondapur was found with expired dry fruit putharekulu, sugar gavvalu, jaggery sunnundalu and green apples. Ratnadeep Supermarket in Kondapur had expired packs of junnu, sweet corn and colour capsicum mix.

The GHMC said notices are being issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011, for rectification of defects. “Adjudications will be filed for the major violations before the Adjudication Officers,” the release stated.

Supermarket managers were asked to maintain hygiene, follow proper storage and labelling practices, keep records in place and strictly follow the first-in, first-out system.