GHMC Flags Poor Hygiene in City Sweet Shops

Hyderabad: Over 60 sweet shops in Hyderabad have come under the scanner as Food Safety Officers (FSOs) from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conduct surprise inspections for violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA). The FSOs have been instructed to inspect at least five shops in each circle by the GHMC commissioner.

The inspections revealed several hygiene and safety lapses. Common issues included lack of pest control records, food handlers working without hairnets or gloves, greasy and patchy walls, ceilings and exhausts, and stagnant water in washing areas. Housefly infestations and unclean kitchen floors littered with food waste were also observed.

Shops were found without proper drainage systems, poor lighting in kitchens, open dustbins, and unclean utensils. Many failed to display “use by” or “best before” dates on sweets and savouries. Windows also lacked insect-proof meshes.

Additionally, documents such as employee health records and water analysis reports were missing in several establishments. GHMC officials said that strict action would be taken against violators and emphasised the importance of maintaining hygiene.

Shop owners have been advised to address the violations immediately, while citizens are encouraged to report unsanitary practices. Regular inspections will continue across the city in the coming weeks to ensure food safety and protect public health.