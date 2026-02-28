GHMC Flags Hygiene Lapses in Hotels

Hyderabad:Poor hygiene, improper record‑keeping, storage of expired food items and use of unauthorised food colours were among the violations detected by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials during inspections in the Secunderabad Zone on Saturday.

The drive, led by newly appointed zonal commissioner K. Alivelu Mangatayaru, aimed to ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene standards. Officials inspected several establishments, including Amantran Hotel and Banquets and Samosa Karkhana in Kavadiguda Circle, and identified multiple violations, GHMC said in a press release.

Notices have been issued to the managements concerned, with further action to follow under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

