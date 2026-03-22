GHMC Fines Contractor Rs 5,000 After DC Report

Hyderabad: GHMC penalised a sanitation contractor Rs 5,000 for failing to clear a garbage point in Gudimalkapur, following a grievance reported in Deccan Chronicle on March 22.

In an action taken report to GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, sanitation wing officials said the Garbage Vulnerable Point (GVP) is being cleared daily around 11 am instead of 9 am due to heavy vehicular movement. However, the point was not cleared on March 21, leading to the penalty on Re Sustainability Limited (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd).

Officials said garbage accumulation at the site is largely due to dumping by local market vendors and residents who do not hand over waste to the Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT) despite repeated requests and awareness drives.

They added that measures, including awareness campaigns, rangoli markings, and display of banners and flex boards, have been undertaken. An awareness programme was also conducted on March 18 under the ‘Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika’ initiative.