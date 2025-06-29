GHMC Finds Nearly 6,000 Potholes In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Proving the constant grouse of motorists about potholes on city roads, the GHMC has identified 5,780 potholes in the city, exposing the poor quality of materials used in road construction.

Potholes are the most common concern of motorists because after a spell of rain they get hidden in water, making travel on two-wheelers dangerous.

“When the road is waterlogged, these potholes are not visible, which poses a danger to motorists. The Pragathi Nagar Road is one such example,” said Sai Teja, a techie residing in Nizampet.

Many road users complained about the sudden jolt they experience when their vehicle hits a pothole or a patch of bad road, particularly when it is hidden by overflowing water.

“I drive a hatchback, and I experienced a sudden jolt while driving on the Sun City–Narsingi road via Bairagiguda,” said a resident of Shivapuri Colony, located on the same stretch.

GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan has instructed officials to begin filling these potholes and take up road restoration works from July 1, as well as identify problems that surface during the monsoon.

The condition in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) outside the GHMC limits is worse compared to the core city, with citizens urging authorities to address the issue.

Speaking about road restoration in ULBs outside GHMC, officials of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) said that the grievances will be addressed as part of the ongoing ‘100-Day Drive’ undertaken to enhance municipal services.