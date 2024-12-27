GHMC Eyes New Waste Sites to Ease Burden on Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: Each person in the city generates approximately 730 grams of garbage per day. The cumulative daily waste as in September stood at 74,41,000 kgs every day of trash. On some days, it reaches 90,00,000 kgs, or 9,000 tonnes.

In 2014, the figure stood at 3,500 metric tonnes.

On Friday, GHMC commissioner K. Ilambhariti visited the municipal solid waste (MSW) processing and disposal facility at Jawaharnagar on Friday to review operations and assess the city’s waste management process.

He inquired about setting up additional processing and disposal facilities at alternative sites to reduce the burden on the Jawaharnagar facility.

The facility processes 8,500 tonnes of waste per day, including 1,000 tonnes from surrounding municipalities. This waste comprises 3,825 tonnes (45 per cent) of biodegradable waste, which is converted into compost, and 4,675 tonnes (55 per cent) of dry, inorganic waste, which is transformed into refuse-derived fuel (RDF) for use in cement and waste-to-energy (WTE) plants.

During his visit, he inspected the automated weighbridges, where vehicle weighment is done using a radio frequency identification (RFID) system and learned about the waste sorting process.

Ilambhariti observed the generation of electricity from RDF at the 24 MW WTE plant and was briefed on the ongoing construction of Phase 2 of the plant. The new phase, upon completion, will double the RDF consumption to 2,500 tonnes per day, up from the current 1,250 tonnes.

He also visited the anaerobic digester facility, which processes 300 tonnes of wet waste daily, producing 4.5 tonnes of compressed bio-gas and 60 tonnes of compost.