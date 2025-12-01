GHMC Eyes Higher Rankings in Swachh Suvekshan Rankings

Hyderabad: The GHMC has proposed month-long information, education and communication activities from December 1, to gain a good score in the Swachh Survekshan Rankings 2025.

Till December 7, the GHMC as scheduled an awareness programme on home composting in gated communities or residential colonies and a training programme on source segregation for Swachh Auto Tipper (SAT) drivers.

During the same week, the GHMC plans to hold meetings with resident welfare associations (RWAs), self-help groups (SHGs), and awareness activities in schools and commercial stretches.

From December 8 to 12, the GHMC will reach out to corporate offices and encourage corporate them to adopt the reduce-reuse-recycle (RRR) concept. In addition, the GHMC will conduct reusable item collection drives in gated communities and residential colonies and encourage residents to use RRR centres as collection points for unusable items. The GHMC will set up RRR centres which will serve as points where people can donate clothes, furniture and other unused items.

The GHMC will identify swachh ambassadors (elected representatives, local corporators and prominent public figures) to motivate citizens to avoid littering, from December 15 to 20.

Other tasks during this week include the transformation of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) into selfie points/wall paintings and the installation of eco-friendly flex banners warning people who litter public places of penalties.

From December 22 to 24, cleanliness and plantation activities around public toilets will be taken up. From December 27 to December 31, training sessions and meetings with all caretakers of public toilets and cleaning of water bodies will be taken up. Eco-friendly banners at all water bodies will be installed with the text ‘No Littering’.