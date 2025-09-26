 Top
GHMC Evacuates 55 Residents from Flood-Prone Areas Under Shivaji Bridge

Telangana
M Srinivas
26 Sept 2025 2:58 PM IST

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan is personally monitoring the situation minute by minute and has directed all officials to remain on high alert, ensuring timely action to avoid any untoward incidents

The GHMC has evacuated 55 residents from flood-prone localities under Shivaji Bridge and near Bhoo Laxmi Temple following the lifting of gates at Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: In a swift and proactive measure to safeguard public safety, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has evacuated 55 residents from flood-prone localities under Shivaji Bridge and near Bhoo Laxmi Temple following the lifting of gates at Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.

The evacuated residents, including families and daily wage earners, have been relocated to the safe place Gode–ki–khabar GHMC Community Hall, where they are being provided with temporary shelter, food, and medical support.

With heavy rainfall continuing in the city and its outskirts, inflows into the reservoirs have risen significantly. To prevent overflow and flooding downstream along the Musi River, authorities released surplus water, prompting precautionary evacuation efforts.

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan is personally monitoring the situation minute by minute and has directed all officials to remain on high alert, ensuring timely action to avoid any untoward incidents.

The GHMC urges citizens living in vulnerable low-lying areas to remain cautious and cooperate with civic authorities in the interest of safety.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
