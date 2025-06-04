GHMC Drivers Unpaid For 2 Months

Hyderabad:Outsourced transport drivers associated with the GHMC have not received their salaries for two months. According to the drivers, they were initially employed with GHMC but were later transferred to HYDRAA. Upon reporting for duty, they were informed that their services were not required there and were subsequently sent back to GHMC. Since then, the officials have neither reinstated them nor processed their salaries. With no clarity on their employment status and mounting financial pressure, the affected drivers staged a protest at the GHMC office, demanding immediate release of pending salaries and reinstatement of duty.

JEE counselling starts, 1st round on June 14



Hyderabad:Following the declaration of JEE Advanced results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) commenced its online counselling process on Tuesday. The admission counselling will be conducted in six rounds, with the final round concluding on July 16.

Mock seat allocations will be announced in two phases — on June 9 and 11 — to help candidates make informed choices. Applicants must lock their preferences by June 12. The first round of seat allotment will be declared on June 14, and candidates must complete online reporting, pay fees, and upload necessary documents by 5 pm the same day.

Only candidates who have qualified in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced are eligible to participate. Admissions will be offered to 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 IIITs, and 47 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) through the JoSAA counselling.





KGBV cooks trained on new menu

Hyderabad:Cooking staff from across 31 districts gathered at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) in DD Colony on Tuesday for a focused training session on the updated menu and food preparation protocols in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). The one-day programme brought in 93 staff members who will act as resource persons in their respective districts and cascade the training to all KGBV and girls’ hostel cooks next week.

The session was led by E.V. Narasimha Reddy, project director of Samagra Shiksha and director of school education. He spoke about the need to provide meals that are nutritionally balanced and appropriate for the age group being served. He reiterated the importance of strictly following the standard operating procedures prescribed by the state, not just in the kitchen but also during the distribution of food.

The director shared that during his district inspections, he makes it a point to eat at the hostels himself to assess the quality. Meals, he said, must be prepared using fresh and quality ingredients as laid out in the revised menu.

373 Muslim students felicitated



Hyderabad:A total of 373 Muslim students who scored above 90 per cent in the intermediate BiPC stream were felicitated by MLC Amer Ali Khan on Tuesday. The ceremony followed an open online registration call for students who secured 90 per cent and above. Out of around 1,500 registrations, 373 students were shortlisted for honours.

Among them, 43 students who scored between 99 and 99.6 per cent received cash awards, certificates and gold medals for their exceptional performance. Another 204 high scorers were presented with smartwatches.

Addressing the gathering, Amer Ali Khan said, “Education is the most powerful weapon. It deeply pains me when the backwardness of Muslims, particularly in education is discussed. But seeing your achievements, there is no room for disappointment.” He urged the students to become brand ambassadors of the Muslim community by excelling further and inspiring the next generation.