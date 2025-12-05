GHMC Divisions Likely to Double to 300

Hyderabad:With Hyderabad becoming India’s largest metropolitan city after the merger of 27 urban local bodies (ULBs) spread over nearly 2000 sq. km, the GHMC is expected to have 300 divisions compared to the current 150.

According to an official, a delimitation order is expected to be released this week and the process is likely to be completed by the end of this week.



"We will publish the list of divisions along with their details. Claims and objections can be sent to GHMC within 10 days," the official explained.

As some people from the merged ULBs said that the zonal commissioner offices are far away, the GHMC deputy commissioners have been assigned to administer the merged areas in coordination with the existing staff in the erstwhile ULBs.

Until a final arrangement was worked out for the administration of the enlarged GHMC, the administration of the merged ULBs was assigned to the existing contagious GHMC zones.



Under this scheme, five ULBs each have been merged into the GHMC Charminar and Serilingampally zones, seven in LB Nagar, four in Secunderabad, and six in the Kukatpally zone.



On Thursday, the GHMC deputy commissioners started the process of closing the bank accounts of the erstwhile ULBs by transferring their funds to the GHMC bank account.



The board of the Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation was replaced with that of the GHMC. Officials of the erstwhile ULBs met the GHMC officials to ensure that the merger process was conducted seamlessly.



Provisional merger scheme



Serilingampally Zone



1. Bandlaguda Jagir



2. Manikonda



3. Narsingi



4. Ameenpur



5. Tellapur



Kukatpally sone



1. Dundigal



2. Gundlapochampally



3. Kompally



4. Medchal



5. Nizampet



6. Bolaram.



Secunderabad sone



1. Boduppal



2. Jawaharnagar



3. Nagaram



4. Thumukunta







LB Nagar zone

1. Meerpet



2. Pedda Amberpet



3. Thukkuguda



4. Dammaiguda



5. Ghatkesar



6. Peerzadiguda



7. Pocharam

Charminar zone:



1. Adibatla



2. Badangpet



3. Jalpalli



4. Shamshabad



5. Turkayamjal

