GHMC Demolishes Illegal Structures at Attapur’s Ambience Fort

Hyderabad:The GHMC on Monday demolished several illegal constructions and structures built without permission at Attapur’s Ambience Fort gated community. GHMC’s town planning officials, along with the police, demolished structures which did not follow setback norms, floors which did not have permits and structures were not in the approved construction plans.

Rajendranagar’s GHMC deputy commissioner B. Surender Reddy warned that any construction or structure which did not follow the norms, or is constructed without proper permissions will face strict legal action, and all illegal structures will be demolished without any exceptions.



Officials also said that such enforcement drives will continue across different parts of the city, and will ensure actions against buildings which are violating norms.