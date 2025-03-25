 Top
GHMC Demolished Construction of Unauthorised Floors

Telangana
DC Correspondent
25 March 2025 11:07 PM IST

Rajendranagar deputy commissioner K. Ravi Kumar said permission was given only for G+2 structure.

GHMC town planning officials demolished two unauthorised floors that a builder had constructed at Nalandanagar, Upparpally, on Tuesday. (DC)

Hyderabad: GHMC town planning officials demolished two unauthorised floors that a builder had constructed at Nalandanagar, Upparpally, on Tuesday.

After receiving complaints from residents regarding the unauthorised floors, the GHMC issued the owner a notice two months ago to remove the extra floors. When he did not, the GHMC stepped in. Ravi Kumar said that under the instructions of GHMC commissioner K. Ilambharithi, action will be taken against all unauthorised constructions.

DC Correspondent
