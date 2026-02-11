GHMC, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations Zones And Circles
GHMC has been divided into 30 circles across six zones, while Cyberabad & Malkajgiri have been allotted 16 and 14 circles, respectively, spread across three zones each.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has reorganised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate Municipal Corporations - Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri to meet administrative requirements arising from the city’s rapid expansion. In December last year, 27 municipalities in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad were merged into GHMC, increasing its jurisdiction from 650 sq. km to 2,053 sq. km, making it a megacity. There are now 60 circles divided among three municipal corporations.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)
Coverage: Central & South Hyderabad
GHMC will now consist of 6 zones and 30 circles, covering Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad.
Shamshabad Zone: Adibhatla, Badangpet, Jalpally, Shamshabad
Charminar Zone: Santosh Nagar, Yakatpura, Malakpet, Charminar, Moosarambagh
Khairatabad Zone: Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Borabanda, Yusufguda, Ameerpet
Rajendranagar Zone: Rajendranagar, Attapur, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Jangammet
Golconda Zone: Goshamahal, Karwan, Golconda, Mehidipatnam, Masab Tank
Secunderabad Zone: Kavadiguda, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Tarnaka, Mettuguda
Cyberabad Municipal Corporation
Coverage: Most of West Hyderabad + parts of North Hyderabad
Cyberabad will have 3 zones and 16 circles.
Serilingampally Zone: Narsingi, Patancheru, Ameenpur, Miyapur, Serilingampally
Kukatpally Zone: Madhapur, Allwyn Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet
Quthbullapur Zone: Chintal, Jeedimetla, Kompally, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, Dundigal, Medchal
Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation
Coverage: Most of East & North Hyderabad
Malkajgiri will consist of 3 zones and 14 circles.
Malkajgiri Zone: Keesara, Alwal, Bowenpally, Moula Ali, Malkajgiri
Uppal Zone: Ghatkesar, Kapra, Nacharam, Uppal, Boduppal
L B Nagar Zone: Nagole, Saroornagar, L B Nagar, Hayathnagar
As per the Government order released, R V Karnan would continue as GHMC Commissioner, G Srijana is the new Commissioner for Cyberabad, T Vinay Krishna Reddy is the Commissioner for Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation and Jayesh Ranjan will be the Special Officer for the three Municipal Corporations.
