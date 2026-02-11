GHMC, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations Zones And Circles

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has reorganised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate Municipal Corporations - Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri to meet administrative requirements arising from the city’s rapid expansion. In December last year, 27 municipalities in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad were merged into GHMC, increasing its jurisdiction from 650 sq. km to 2,053 sq. km, making it a megacity. There are now 60 circles divided among three municipal corporations.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Coverage: Central & South Hyderabad GHMC will now consist of 6 zones and 30 circles, covering Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad. Shamshabad Zone: Adibhatla, Badangpet, Jalpally, Shamshabad Charminar Zone: Santosh Nagar, Yakatpura, Malakpet, Charminar, Moosarambagh Khairatabad Zone: Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Borabanda, Yusufguda, Ameerpet Rajendranagar Zone: Rajendranagar, Attapur, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Jangammet Golconda Zone: Goshamahal, Karwan, Golconda, Mehidipatnam, Masab Tank Secunderabad Zone: Kavadiguda, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Tarnaka, Mettuguda Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Coverage: Most of West Hyderabad + parts of North Hyderabad Cyberabad will have 3 zones and 16 circles. Serilingampally Zone: Narsingi, Patancheru, Ameenpur, Miyapur, Serilingampally Kukatpally Zone: Madhapur, Allwyn Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet Quthbullapur Zone: Chintal, Jeedimetla, Kompally, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, Dundigal, Medchal Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Coverage: Most of East & North Hyderabad Malkajgiri will consist of 3 zones and 14 circles. Malkajgiri Zone: Keesara, Alwal, Bowenpally, Moula Ali, Malkajgiri Uppal Zone: Ghatkesar, Kapra, Nacharam, Uppal, Boduppal L B Nagar Zone: Nagole, Saroornagar, L B Nagar, Hayathnagar As per the Government order released, R V Karnan would continue as GHMC Commissioner, G Srijana is the new Commissioner for Cyberabad, T Vinay Krishna Reddy is the Commissioner for Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation and Jayesh Ranjan will be the Special Officer for the three Municipal Corporations.