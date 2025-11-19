GHMC Council to Hold Final Meet on November 25

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) General Body meeting, also known as the Council meeting, will be held on November 25. This is likely to be the last meeting of the present Council. The term of the current body expires on February 10, 2026. Before the term ends, one special meeting related to the GHMC Budget will also be held.

The Council comprises 150 corporators and ex-officio members, who include city MLAs, MPs and MLCs. There are 150 wards in GHMC, each represented by a corporator, but with two corporators elected as MLAs and two having passed away, the Council currently has 146 corporators.

All major proposals and projects are placed before the Council for discussion, and only after approval are they forwarded to the state government for final clearance.