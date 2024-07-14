Top
Telangana
Nabinder Bommala
14 July 2024 1:50 AM GMT
GHMC Council: Four BRS corporators join Congress
With four BRS corporators joining the Congress on Saturday, its strength in the GHMC council has increased to 23. (File photo)
HYDERABAD: With four BRS corporators joining the Congress on Saturday, its strength in the GHMC council has increased to 23.

The corporators joining the Congress, alongside BRS Serilingampally MLA Arkepudi Gandhi, included Ragam Nagender Yadav (Serilingampally), Uppalapati Srikanth (Miyapur), Manjula Raghunadh Reddy (Chandranagar) and Narne Srinivas Rao (Hydernagar).

Narne Srinivas was a close aide of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who, incidentally, adopted the Hydernagar ward, which is represented by Srinivas.

Of the 146 corporators in the 150-ward GHMC, 43 are from BRS, AIMIM (41), BJP (39) and Congress (23).

“The no-confidence motion against the mayor and deputy mayor can be placed only next year. With many elected representatives joining the ruling party, ousting the two from their posts is ruled out,” said an MLA, who recently joined Congress dumping BRS.

It may be noted that the mayor and deputy mayor had earlier shifted their loyalties to Congress from the BRS.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorNabinder Bommala
A seasoned senior correspondent with over 9 years of expertise in covering the GHMC. His scope extends to other state government departments, including the HMWS&SB, HMDA, and CDMA.

