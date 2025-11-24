GHMC Council Crucial Meeting Today

Hyderabad:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) general body meeting also known as Council meeting will be held at its head office here on Tuesday.



With the term of the GHMC ending on February 10, 2026, this will be the last meeting of this Council. However, another special meeting will be convened to discuss the GHMC Budget 2026-27.

While the ruling party and its members have decided to utilise a couple of minutes of this meeting to assert the developmental activities by the state government and the Corporation, the BRS and BJP have decided to train guns on the ruling party.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday held a meeting with his party corporators and ex-officio members and briefed them to raise the unresolved issues, the BJP too has decided to highlight the pending works.

Recently, BJP corporators had thronged the Mayor’s cabin and expressed dissent. The AIMIM has decided to raise division wise grievances. For smooth conduct of the Council, marshals will also be deployed. Around 95 questions by various members of the Council will be placed and discussed.

The Congress members also sought cooperation of members of other parties and said that they will also discuss future course of action and the development works.

“The request is to utilise the Council meeting for discussing issues and pending works in divisions and constituencies instead of using it as a political platform to cast aspersions,” said a Congress member.

After February 10, 2026 when the Council is dissolved it will be headed by a special commissioner. The GHMC commissioner will be the special commissioner for the corporation.