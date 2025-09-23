GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan Reviews Infrastructure Surge Around KBR Park Under H-City Initiative

Hyderabad: In a strategic push to bolster Hyderabad’s urban mobility, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of infrastructure preparations around KBR Park, a key zone earmarked for upgrades under the ambitious H-City initiative.

The initiative is designed to decongest high-traffic corridors, enhance commuter safety, and elevate the city’s infrastructure to meet growing urban demands. As part of the plan, seven critical junctions surrounding KBR Park will see the construction of flyovers totaling 4.6 km and underpasses extending 2.8 km, aimed at streamlining traffic flow and significantly reducing congestion in one of Hyderabad’s busiest areas.

Commissioner Karnan inspected the stretch from Jubilee Hills Road No. 2 to Jubilee Hills Check Post, reviewing ongoing preparations. During the inspection, he directed officials to expedite land acquisition and ensure swift grounding of works, while upholding uncompromising standards of execution. He also stressed the need for close coordination with the Traffic Police to implement robust traffic management strategies, minimizing inconvenience to commuters during the construction phase.

Highlighting the city’s proactive approach, Commissioner Karnan stated that these projects underscore Hyderabad’s commitment to sustainable urban development and reflect GHMC’s vision of delivering safer, smoother, and more efficient commutes for citizens.

The inspection was also attended by Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi, Chief Engineer (Projects) Bhaskar Reddy, and Jubilee Hills Deputy Commissioner V. Sammaiah, who reviewed the project details alongside the Commissioner.