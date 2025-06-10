GHMC Commissioner Inspects Attapur's Laxmi Nagar Colony

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner RV Karnan visited Laxminagar Colony in Attapur on Tuesday, where residents informed him of the mosquito problems, stray dogs, poor street lighting, and illegal waste dumping near the Musi river. Residents also highlighted traffic congestion on Attapur-Bapu Ghat Main Road and requested road widening.

They urged authorities to take stricter action against roadside vendors using single-use plastic. Karnan, who inspected the locality along with authorities, directed officials to conduct regular fogging operations with active involvement of the resident welfare associations. He also approved an open gym for Laxminagar Park.