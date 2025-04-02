GHMC collects Rs 2,038 cr property tax for 2024-25

Hyderabad:The GHMC collected `2,038.42 crore in property tax between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025 from 14,08,218 assessments across the six zones of Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Charminar and LB Nagar.

Khairatabad recorded the highest collection at `530.09 crore, followed by Serilingampally (`447.78 crore), Kukatpally (`331.43 crore), Secunderabad (`291.64 crore), LB Nagar (`287.04 crore) and Charminar (`150.44 crore).



Among individual circles, Serilingampally circle contributed the most at `288.14 crore, followed by Jubilee Hills with `190.68 crore and Khairatabad with `173.65 crore. In terms of assessments, Kukatpally zone had the highest number with 2,71,595 properties, followed by Serilingampally (2,48,549), Secunderabad (2,59,750), Khairatabad (2,20,763), LB Nagar (2,43,692) and Charminar (1,63,869).