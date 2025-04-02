 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

GHMC collects Rs 2,038 cr property tax for 2024-25

Telangana
DC Correspondent
2 April 2025 12:54 AM IST

The GHMC collected Rs 2,038.42 crore in property tax between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025 from 14,08,218 assessments across the six zones of Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Charminar and LB Nagar.

GHMC collects Rs 2,038 cr property tax for 2024-25
x
The GHMC collected `2,038.42 crore in property tax between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025 from 14,08,218 assessments across the six zones of Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Charminar and LB Nagar.

Hyderabad:The GHMC collected `2,038.42 crore in property tax between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025 from 14,08,218 assessments across the six zones of Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Charminar and LB Nagar.

Khairatabad recorded the highest collection at `530.09 crore, followed by Serilingampally (`447.78 crore), Kukatpally (`331.43 crore), Secunderabad (`291.64 crore), LB Nagar (`287.04 crore) and Charminar (`150.44 crore).

Among individual circles, Serilingampally circle contributed the most at `288.14 crore, followed by Jubilee Hills with `190.68 crore and Khairatabad with `173.65 crore. In terms of assessments, Kukatpally zone had the highest number with 2,71,595 properties, followed by Serilingampally (2,48,549), Secunderabad (2,59,750), Khairatabad (2,20,763), LB Nagar (2,43,692) and Charminar (1,63,869).

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ghmc property tax 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X