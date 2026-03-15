GHMC Collects 15 Tons of e-waste

Hyderabad: The GHMC netted around 15 tonnes of discarded electronic items during its e-waste mega collection drive across its 30 circles over the weekend, as part of the 99-day Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme. Among the e-waste the GHMC collected were mobile phones, laptops, chargers and keyboards.

The GHMC has set up 110 collection centres, with officials, Swachh Saathi volunteers, self-help groups and NGOs coordinating the effort.

The GHMC collected about 450 kg of e-waste at Jalagam Vengal Rao Park in Jubilee Hills Circle, and 510 kg at Indira Park in Kavadiguda Circle. Citizens who participated received cash incentives amounting to Rs.20,874, distributed on the spot by authorised recycling agencies.

GHMC commissioner R. V. Karnan monitored the drive. Similar e-waste collection drives have been scheduled for April 11–12 and May 9–10.