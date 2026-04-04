GHMC Clears Footpath Encroachments Near Secunderabad Railway Station

It may be recollected that the Telangana High Court in February directed the GHMC to identify and remove footpath encroachments across the city, submit a compliance report to the registry within three months, and ensure that no fresh violations are permitted.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar issued the directive while dismissing a petition seeking to halt the demolition of encroachments. Upholding the civic body's action, the court ordered an immediate city-wide drive to restore footpaths. Observing the deteriorating state of pedestrian infrastructure in Hyderabad, the court remarked that footpaths had largely ‘faded from public consciousness,' forcing citizens onto busy roads and exposing them to serious traffic risks.